B1G HOOPS OFFSEASON: Tracking transfers across the conference
There might not be a lot of clarity in terms of what is allowed and isn’t allowed in college athletics at the moment as the powers that be of the NCAA continue debate if they should allow this or not allow that.
However one thing that is for certain is the NCAA Transfer Portal and currently there are over 1,670 total prospects that have entered the transfer portal in 2022.
With that being said, it can be hard to track who is going where, so we here at Rivals have decided to see how each Big Ten program has fared so far in regards to the transfer portal this 2022 offseason.
|TEAM
|Transfers Out
|POWER CONF.
|OTHER SCHOOL
|UNDECIDED
|
ILLINOIS
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
INDIANA
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
IOWA
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
MARYLAND
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
MICHIGAN
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
MICHIGAN STATE
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
MINNESOTA
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
NEBRASKA
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
OHIO STATE
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
PENN STATE
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
PURDUE
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
RUTGERS
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
WISCONSIN
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|TEAM
|Transfers In
|POWER CONF.
|OTHER SCHOOL
|
ILLINOIS
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
INDIANA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
IOWA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
MARYLAND
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
MICHIGAN
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
MICHIGAN STATE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
MINNESOTA
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
NEBRASKA
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
NORTHWESTERN
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
OHIO STATE
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
PENN STATE
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
PURDUE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RUTGERS
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
WISCONSIN
|
2
|
0
|
2
TEAM BY TEAM BREAKDOWN
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
DEPARTURES
G Andre Curbelo -- St. John's (STORY)
STATS: 19GP (4GS) | 19.3mpg | 7.5ppg | 3.1rpg | 3.1apg | 32.9FG% | 17.6 3P%
NOTES: Former No. 38 overall recruit, also ranked No. 9 overall PG in 2020 class.
F/C Omar Payne -- Jacksonville (STORY)
STATS: 32GP (3GS) | 7.4mpg | 1.8ppg | 1.7rpg | 0.8bpg | 61.8 FG% | 53.6 FT%
NOTES: Began career at Florida. Former four-star ranked No. 56 overall in the 2019 class.
F Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk -- Undecided.
STATS: 24GP (2GS) | 7.8mpg | 1.6ppg | 2.1rpg | 0.6apg | 47.2 FG% | 29.4 FT%
NOTES: A native of Belgium, competed in the FIBA U16 Euro Championships.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G/F Terrence Shannon Jr. -- Texas Tech (STORY)
STATS: 26GP (20GS) | 25.0mpg | 10.4ppg | 2.6rpg | 2.0apg | 45.5 FG% | 38.4 3P%
NOTES: Former four-star ranked No. 62 overall in 2019, 2022 All-Big 12 Tournament team selection.
F/C Dain Dainja -- Baylor (STORY)
STATS: 3GP (0GS) | 3.0mpg | 2.0ppg | 1.0rpg | 0.3bpg | 50.0 FG% | 66.7 FT%
NOTES: Former four-star in 2020, won the National Championship and two conference titles.
INDIANA HOOSIERS
DEPARTURES
G Rob Phinisee -- Cincinnati (STORY)
STATS: 25GP | 18.3mpg | 4.5ppg | 2.1rpg | 1.7apg | 31.2 FG% | 26.4 3P%
NOTES: Indiana native, former four-star recruit ranked No. 103 in 2018 class.
G Khristian Lander -- Western Kentucky (STORY)
STATS: 13GP | 8.8mpg | 2.9ppg | 0.8rpg | 0.9apg | 45.2 FG% | 33.3 3P%
NOTES: Five-star recruit from 2021, reclassified to 2020 and now transferring.
G Parker Stewart -- UT Martin
STATS: 34GP (31GS) | 24.4mpg | 6.2ppg | 2.1rpg | 1.0apg | 37.4 FG% | 39.3 3P%
NOTES: Started out at Pitt, transferred to UT-Martin then to Indiana, now back at UT-Martin.
C Michael Durr -- Univ. of Central Florida
STATS: 30GP | 7.1mpg | 1.5ppg | 1.0rpg | 0.2bpg | 38.2 FG% | 73.1 FT%
NOTES: Played three years at UCF, one at Indiana and now headed back to Florida.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
NONE.
IOWA HAWKEYES
DEPARTURES
G Joe Toussaint -- West Virginia (STORY)
STATS: 36GP (21GS) | 17.4mpg | 4.3ppg | 1.7rpg | 3.2apg | 42.3 FG% | 25.7 3P%
NOTES: New York native, ranked No. 45 overall PG in 2019 class.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
NONE.
MARYLAND TERRAPINS
DEPARTURES
G Marcus Dockery -- Howard (STORY)
STATS: 8GP | 4.4mpg | 1.8ppg | 0.4rpg | 0.3apg | 42.3 FG% | 25.7 3P%
NOTES: New York native, ranked No. 45 overall PG in 2019 class.
F James Graham III -- Missouri State (STORY)
STATS: 1GP | 5.0mpg | 2.0ppg | 1.0rpg | 0.0apg | 0.0 FG% | 0.0 3P%
NOTES: Former four-star recruit in 2020, appeared in nine games over two years.
C Qudus Wahab -- Undecided
STATS: 32GP (31GS) | 19.3mpg | 7.7ppg | 5.6rpg | 0.8bpg | 55.9 FG% | 66.7 FT%
NOTES: Enrolled at Georgetown, transferred to Maryland. Four-star, top 150 recruit.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
PG Jahmir Young -- Charlotte (STORY)
STATS: 31GS | 35.8mpg | 19.5ppg | 5.9rpg | 3.7apg | 46.8 FG% | 34.1 3P%
NOTES: Maryland native played for DeMatha. Three time All-CUSA selection.
G Donald Carey -- Georgetown (STORY)
STATS: 28GS | 33.9mpg | 13.5ppg | 4.4rpg | 2.9apg | 42.4 FG% | 38.8 3P%
NOTES: DMV native. Started at Mt. St. Mary's, then Siena and recently Georgetown.
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
DEPARTURES
G Frankie Collins -- Arizona State (STORY)
STATS: 31GP (1GS) | 11.0mpg | 2.8ppg | 1.7rpg | 1.4apg | 42.7 FG% | 16.7 3P%
NOTES: Nevada native, former four-star, No. 53 ranked recruit in 2021.
G Zeb Jackson -- Virginia Commonwealth (STORY)
STATS: 4GP | 8.8mpg | 3.3ppg | 1.5rpg | 0.5apg | 50.0 FG% | 50.0 3P%
NOTES: Montverde Academy product, four-star recruit, end of bench player for UM.
PF Brandon Johns -- Virginia Commonwealth
STATS: 31GP (9GS) | 13.3mpg | 3.2ppg | 2.0rpg | 0.4apg | 36.1 FG% | 29.4 3P%
NOTES: Michigan native looking for a change of scenery to develop his game more.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
PG Jaelin Llewellyn -- Princeton (STORY)
STATS: 28GS | 32.5mpg | 15.7ppg | 4.1rpg | 2.5apg | 44.7 FG% | 38.6 3P%
NOTES: Recently decommitted from Clemson. Third on Princeton in scoring in 21-22.
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
DEPARTURES
F Julius Marble II -- Texas A&M
STATS: 36GP (4GS) | 14.4mpg | 6.4ppg | 3.3rpg | 0.5bpg | 59.2 FG% | 76.6 FT%
NOTES: Texas native heading back home, former top 35 ranked power forward in 2019.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
NONE.
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
DEPARTURES
G Abdoulaye Thiam -- Undecided (STORY)
STATS: 15GP | 3.3mpg | 0.8ppg | 0.3rpg | 0.1apg | 25.0 FG% | 1.000 FT%
NOTES: Former JUCO product, only saw little playing time this past season.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G Taurus Samuels -- Dartmouth (STORY)
STATS: 23GS | 28.5mpg | 9.4ppg | 2.1rpg | 1.7apg | 36.5 FG% | 31.3 3P%
NOTES: Slowly improved in each of his of his three seasons with Dartmouth.
G Ta'Lon Cooper -- Morehead State (STORY)
STATS: 34GS | 33.9mpg | 9.1ppg | 4.5rpg | 5.9apg | 40.8 FG% | 33.3 3P%
NOTES: Played his high school ball with former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.
F Dawson Garcia -- North Carolina (STORY)
STATS: 16GP (12GS) | 20.6mpg | 9.0ppg | 5.5rpg | 0.7apg | 40.5 FG% | 37.5 3P%
NOTES: Started out at Marquette, earning Big East All-Freshman team before transferring to UNC.
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
DEPARTURES
G Keon Edwards -- Undecided (STORY)
STATS: 19GP (5GS) | 5.6mpg | 0.5ppg | 0.7rpg | 0.1apg | 19.0 FG% | 6.7 3P%
NOTES: Former four-star recruit that started out his career with DePaul.
F Trevor Lakes -- Southern Indiana (STORY)
STATS: 8GP | 8.9mpg | 1.5ppg | 0.9rpg | 0.5bpg | 28.6 FG% | 23.1 3P%
NOTES: Former four-star recruit that started out his career with DePaul.
C Eduardo Andre -- Fresno State (STORY)
STATS: 30GP | 11.5mpg | 3.1ppg | 3.2rpg | 0.3apg | 57.1 FG% | 52.4 FT%
NOTES: London native, was a key piece off the bench for Nebraska.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G Sam Griesel -- North Dakota State (STORY)
STATS: 26GP (25GS) | 33.4mpg | 14.3ppg | 6.6rpg | 3.4apg | 48.2 FG% | 37.9 3P%
NOTES: Nebraska native, two-time All-Summit Conference selection.
F Juwan Gary -- Alabama (STORY)
STATS: 29GP (16GS) | 15.6mpg | 6.5ppg | 3.4rpg | 0.3apg | 51.4 FG% | 22.0 3P%
NOTES: No. 101 prospect in 2019, key bench piece for Bama last year.
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
DEPARTURES
F Peter Nance -- Undecided (STORY)
STATS: 30GP (29GS) | 27.2mpg | 14.6ppg | 6.5rpg | 2.7apg | 49.7 FG% | 45.2 3P%
NOTES: Father (Larry) played in the NBA, brother (Larry Jr.) currently in NBA
C Ryan Young -- Duke (STORY)
STATS: 31GP (1GS) | 17.1mpg | 9.0ppg | 4.2rpg | 0.9apg | 55.9 FG% | 67.6 FT%
NOTES: NJ native, will likely come in as a veteran backup to Dereck Lively II.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
F Tydus Verhoeven -- UTEP (STORY)
STATS: 31GP (29GS) | 25.2mpg | 6.6ppg | 4.1rpg | 1.1apg | 51.2 FG% | 68.0 FT%
NOTES: Started out with Duquesne and then UTEP. Entering sixth season of CBB.
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
DEPARTURES
G Meechie Johnson Jr. -- South Carolina (STORY)
STATS: 26GP (5GS) | 17.7mpg | 4.4ppg | 1.5rpg | 1.2apg | 30.8 FG% | 32.1 3P%
NOTES: Missed junior year of HS due to injury, elected to skip senior year to enroll.
F Justin Ahrens -- Undecided (STORY)
STATS: 32GP (19GS) | 20.1mpg | 4.8ppg | 2.3rpg | 0.8apg | 34.6 FG% | 35.4 3P%
NOTES: Top six scorer last season for OSU, one of the first in off the bench.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G Sean McNeil -- West Virginia (STORY)
STATS: 32GS | 33.7mpg | 12.2ppg | 2.5rpg | 1.4apg | 41.4 FG% | 36.8 3P%
NOTES: Former JUCO product, sharpshooter who finished second in scoring for WVU.
G/F Tanner Holden -- Wright State (STORY)
STATS: 36GS | 35.3mpg | 20.1ppg | 7.1rpg | 2.6apg | 49.7 FG% | 34.1 3P%
NOTES: Ohio native, finished 18th in the nation for points per game in 2021-22.
G/F Issac Likekele -- Oklahoma State (STORY)
STATS: 30GS | 30.9mpg | 7.1ppg | 5.5rpg | 3.4apg | 1.2spg | 43.7 FG% | 18.2 3P%
NOTES: Former No. 150 recruit, who does a little bit of everything.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
DEPARTURES
G Sam Sessoms -- Coppin State (STORY)
STATS: 31GP (10GS) | 27.6mpg |11.6ppg | 1.5rpg | 1.2apg | 30.8 FG% | 32.1 3P%
NOTES: Started out at Binghamton before PSU, played a sixth man role for the Lions.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G Camren Wynter-- Drexel (STORY)
STATS: 29GS | 34.8mpg | 15.8ppg | 5.3rpg | 4.6apg | 43.4 FG% | 27.8 3P%
NOTES: Finished third in CAA in PPG, second in APG and won CAA Tournament MVP.
G Andrew Funk -- Bucknell (STORY)
STATS: 32GS | 36.6mpg | 17.6ppg | 3.6rpg | 3.0apg | 43.2 FG% | 36.3 3P%
NOTES: Pennsylvania native, All-Patriot League selection and finished second in PPG.
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
DEPARTURES
G Isaiah Thompson -- Florida Gulf Coast (STORY)
STATS: 37GP (20GS) | 16.4mpg | 4.2ppg | 1.0rpg | 0.9apg | 43.6 FG% | 42.4 3P%
NOTES: Indiana native, was ranked No. 32 ranked PG in 2019 class.
G Eric Hunter Jr. -- Undecided
STATS: 37GP (19GS) | 25.8mpg | 6.2ppg | 2.1rpg | 2.0apg | 46.2 FG% | 43.6 3P%
NOTES: No. 121 ranked recruit in 2018, minutes dwindled a lot since sophomore year.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
NONE.
RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS
DEPARTURES
NONE.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G Cameron Spencer -- Loyola-Md. (STORY)
STATS: 30GS | 36.9mpg | 18.9ppg | 4.8rpg | 3.2apg | 46.8 FG% | 35.3 3P%
NOTES: All-Patriot League first team, led entire Patriot League in scoring last season.
WISCONSIN BADGERS
DEPARTURES
G Lorne Bowman II -- Oakland (STORY)
STATS: 22GS | 10.4mpg | 3.0ppg | 1.1rpg | 0.5apg | 34.4 FG% | 40.0 3P%
NOTES: Michigan native who plans on continuing his career closer to home at Oakland.
F Matthew Mors -- South Dakota State (STORY)
STATS: N/A -- Redshirted 2021-22 season.
NOTES: No. 143 recruit redshirted in 2021, headed back closer to home state of South Dakota.
F Ben Carlson -- Undecided (STORY)
STATS: 32GP (2GS) | 9.1mpg | 1.6ppg | 2.0rpg | 0.1apg | 33.3 FG% | 53.8 FT%
NOTES: No. 105 recruit in 2020, played mostly reserve minutes for Wisconsin.
--------------------------------------------------------------
ADDITIONS
G Kamari McGee -- Green Bay (STORY)
STATS: 30GP (21GS) | 29.0mpg | 11.6ppg | 2.8rpg | 1.9apg | 38.8 FG% | 27.5 3P%
NOTES: Wisconsin native, Horizon League All-Freshman team and three time FOTW selection.
G Max Klesmit -- Wofford (STORY)
STATS: 31GS | 31.8mpg | 14.9ppg | 2.8rpg | 1.9apg | 44.6 FG% | 34.0 3P%
NOTES: Wisconsin native, All-Southern Conference selection.
--------------------------------------------------------------
