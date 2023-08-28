Back to school season also means back to hockey season... well in October.

After facing out-of-conference teams for the first eight games of the season, Penn State Men’s Hockey will start Big Ten play at home against Notre Dame on November 4th.

The Big Ten Is known to be one of the most challenging conferences in college hockey. Four of the eight teams in the conference made it to the NCAA tournament in the 2022-2023 season. While Ohio State got knocked out after round one, Penn State and Michigan faced off in the elite, taking it to overtime until Michigan advanced to the Frozen Four.

While Notre Dame missed the NCAA tournament this past season, they made it in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Notre Dame last won the conference tournament in 2019 when they won it back to back. Penn State went 2-2 with the Irish each winning and losing one game at home.

While Michigan State has yet to make the NCAA tournament since 2012, and their last conference tournament championship was in 2006 Penn State went 1-2-1 with them last season.

Michigan has won the past two Big Ten tournaments and made the NCAA Frozen Four the past two years and made the tournament the past three years. The Nittany Lion went 1-3 in the regular season against the Wolverines, with one loss being at home in overtime, and then the fifth time they faced each other was in the elite eight of the NCAA tournament when Penn State lost a 1-0 lead and lost in overtime.



