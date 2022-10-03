For Amor, it's the first Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honor and is the first Nittany Lion to earn the honor since last season when Jordan Stout earned it for his performance against Rutgers.

Penn State punter Barney Amor's strong season continued this past Saturday in Penn State's 17-7 win over Northwestern. The "Most Interesting Man in College Football" only punted the ball four times in the win but all four punts landed inside Northwestern's 20-yard line.

Amor this season has been spectacular for Penn State with 14 of his 23 punts landing inside the opponent's 20 and 12 of those 14 inside the 10. He is also averaging 44.7 yards per punt this season with seven punts of 50+ yards.

"Barney has been a big part of our success there all year long," Penn State head coach James Franklin told the media on Saturday following the win. "He's been phenomenal. He should be getting more people talking about how well he's playing in my opinion," he would add.

Amor and the Nittany Lions are on bye this week following their 5-0 start and will begin preparations for their next three games against Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio State.



