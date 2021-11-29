Beer Belly Frank bets on the ACC/B1G Challenge Day One
Local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank is back with his weekly college basketball picks, but this week his bet slip will strictly feature games from the ACC/B1G challenge.
The ACC/B1G challenge features 14 total games between each college basketball program within the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten Conference as the two try to determine which of the two has the better hoops teams.
|OVERALL
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|OVER/UNDER
|
9-11
|
1-2
|
4-8
|
4-1
IOWA VS. VIRGINIA (-2.0)
The ACC-B1G challenge tips off with a matchup between the Hawkeyes of Iowa and the Cavaliers of Virginia. Iowa has started off 6-0 in a run of buy games, meanwhile Virginia is 4-3, though they come off big wins vs Lehigh and Providence. They two teams are stout defensively and play at a slow tempo, I like the under in this one.
THE PICK: Under 130 points
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTRE DAME VS. ILLINOIS (-4.0)
The second game of opening night features the Fighting Irish traveling west to face the Illini in Champagne. The Illini have appeared to shake off the rust as star player Kofi Cockburn returns to the lineup. Notre Dame on the other hand comes off a loss to Texas A&M in which they blew a 10 point halftime lead at home. Not sure how crazy I am about that backwards momentum going on the road.
THE PICK: Illinois -4.0