Beer Belly Frank's bets on the Gavitt Games Part II
The 2021 Gavitt Games are fully underway and in the contests between these two historic conferences, your local degenerate gambler Beer Belly Frank will guide you to gambling success!
Lines for these games will come out on the day of, so we’ll be taking this one day at time, totalling four straight days of picks!
|MONEYLINE
|SPREAD
|OVER/UNDER
|
0-1
|
2-5
|
0-0
SETON HALL AT MICHIGAN (-8.5)
This is the prime matchup of this year’s Gavitt Games, as the Pirates return to face the Wolverines for the first time in 32 years. We all know the story from their previous meeting, and although many of the names and faces have changed, the feelings still remain for fans from South Orange. Michigan will most likely win this game, but Seton Hall is as deep and as athletic as they’ve been in recent memory, so it should be a close game.
THE PICK: Seton Hall +8.5
CREIGHTON AT NEBRASKA (-3)
Across these two conferences, there are actually quite a few instances of small Catholic schools existing in the same state as big state schools, and this matchup is just that. The BlueJays are road dogs in this matchup, but the Cornhuskers are still rebuilding and have lost 38 of their last 46 games over the previous two seasons.
THE PICK: Creighton ML