Ahead of this weekend's matchup in Champaign, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Doug Bucshon of Orange & Blue News to get the lowdown on the Fighting Illini ahead of Saturday afternoon's kick-off.

As part of FOX's Big Noon Saturday, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini will battle this weekend in an 11 AM local time kick. It will be the team's Big Ten season opener, as well as the first career road start for Drew Allar.

What has Illinois done well so far? Where have the Illini struggled? How has transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer performed? Let's find out about all of that and more with this week's behind enemy lines.