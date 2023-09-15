Behind Enemy Lines: Illinois Fighting Illini Football
Ahead of this weekend's matchup in Champaign, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Doug Bucshon of Orange & Blue News to get the lowdown on the Fighting Illini ahead of Saturday afternoon's kick-off.
As part of FOX's Big Noon Saturday, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini will battle this weekend in an 11 AM local time kick. It will be the team's Big Ten season opener, as well as the first career road start for Drew Allar.
What has Illinois done well so far? Where have the Illini struggled? How has transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer performed? Let's find out about all of that and more with this week's behind enemy lines.
Illinois seems to be off to a bit of a shaky start this season. What have you learned about the team from their 1-1 start? Has the defensive line, which was expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten this season, lived up to expectations thus far?
DB: We learned that isn’t the same defense that was one of the nation’s best in 2022. The losses to graduation and the NFL Draft in the back end, including top-five pick Devon Witherspoon, took a toll. First year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who took over for Ryan Walters after Walters departed for Purdue, is looking for answers two games into the season.
Another lesson learned is that Illinois will need to rely more on the passing game than in past seasons under Bret Bielema. Dynamic running back Chase Brown is now suiting up for the Cincinnati Bengals. Co-starters Reggie Love and Josh McCray are okay, but neither is really a big play threat. Transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer – more on him below - can make plays if they can protect him.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news