Saturday night the Iowa Hawkeyes will roll into State College for a showdown between undefeated, top 25 teams. Penn State's Big Ten home opener will also be the 2023 White Out Game.

Before the Hawkeyes come to town this weekend we caught up with Adam Jacobi of Go Iowa Awesome of the Rivals network to get his take on the game this weekend. Let's dive into this week's behind enemy lines to see what Jacobi has to say about the matchup.