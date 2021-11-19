Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football

Rutgers, on the other hand, enters Saturday with everything to play for. Sitting at 5-5, they're just one game away from bowl eligibility, something they haven't done since 2014. To learn more about the Scarlet Knights heading into Saturday's game, we caught up with our good friend Chris Nalwasky from The Knight Report.

Penn State will look to finish their 2021 home schedule off on the right foot. The Nittany Lions, 6-4 enter this weekend's matchup against Rutgers (5-5) on the heels of their fourth loss in their last five games and their third loss to a Top-10 opponent this season.

1. Coming into the season, Rutgers was expected to show signs of improvement from 2020, and to this point, they definitely have. But at the same time, it's been a bit of an up-and-down season. What have been the biggest improvements you've seen over the course of this season from last year?

It's been interesting, as any given game can be a roller coaster. One minute Rutgers is stout against the run defensively, and then the next game they are getting gashed again and again. The Big Ten is a league where you need to be good in trenches. Rutgers' offensive line is improving as different combinations are being used. The Scarlet Knights potentially have a set unit now, but it remains to be seen exactly. The secondary, particularly in pass coverage, has been poor at times, but the linebackers are very good whether it's the first team or second team. Rutgers has also taken good care of the ball, and when it does, it usually wins.

2. This isn't a terribly explosive Rutgers offense, averaging just 23 points per game and 326 total yards per game. That being said, who are some players to watch on the offensive side of the ball that Penn State fans should watch?

Wide receiver Bo Melton is a stud. He's fast and has shown the ability to go up and get it and make tough grabs. His talents sometimes are held back because of quarterback Noah Vedral's lack of arm strength to really drive the ball down the field, but Melton can burn you all over. Johnny Langan is shaping up to be a very good tight end who is used in a variety of ways. Isaiah Pacheco is one of three running backs that are typically used throughout the game. Who knows, maybe left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal will catch another touchdown!

3. The Scarlet Knights have a formidable defense this season, allowing just over 22 points per game. What has been the key to success for the defense this season and who are some players to keep an eye on?

Takeaways. If Rutgers can force the Nittany Lions to make mistakes, then Rutgers can win the game. Having a very good starting field position can help an offensive that like you said isn't very explosive. At times, Rutgers has been able to stop the run, and it'll need to this weekend as always. Sure tackling will be key. Watch out for nose tackles Julius Turner and Kyonte Hamilton and safeties Avery Young and Christian Izien. Not sure at this time who will play at linebacker this week given some injuries, but Drew Singleton played well against Indiana as did Tyreem Powell.

4. If Rutgers is going to win this game on Saturday, what are going to be their biggest keys to victory in your opinion?

The ball is the program. Rutgers must not turn the ball over on offense. On defense, those guys will need to take it away. Rutgers benefitted from six Hoosier turnovers a week ago. Stopping the run, again, is a priority, and Rutgers must try and establish its ground attack. The Scarlet Knights will also need punter Adam Korsak to be his Ray Guy Award-like self, too.

5. How do you see Saturday's game playing out?

Rutgers hasn't beaten Penn State since 1988 and the Nittany Lions have won just about every game the two teams have played against each other. Rutgers has played well on the road the last two years. Penn State's defense is good, but I think Rutgers will be motivated enough to pull the upset. It'll be a low-scoring game, but Rutgers leaves Beaver Stadium bowl eligible.