Berge returns to Penn State Wrestling, rejoins team

Brady Berge , who had medically retired following the 2021 NCAA Tournament and was working as a volunteer assistant with the South Dakota State wrestling program, announced on Twitter that he would be returning to Penn State for the spring semester to finish out his wrestling career.

Less than 10 days after the addition of All-American Drew Hildebrandt as a grad transfer from Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions have once again bolstered their lineup.

Berge's path to this point has been circuitous, to say the least.

He came to State College as an elite recruit out of Minnesota in the 2017 class. He spent the 2017-18 season redshirting, where he struggled with injuries but went 4-1 in open competition.

In his redshirt freshman season, Berge went 20-5 overall and 2-2 in the NCAA Tournament at 149 pounds. Though he posted a number of impressive victories, it was clear that the cut to 149 was limiting his offensive output.

Berge then made the USA U23 world team in the offseason, but while overseas for the tournament, suffered a severe head injury that cost him almost the entirety of the 2019-20 season. He wrestled in just two matches at 157 pounds, going 1-1 and never quite looking himself.

A year later, Berge returned to the lineup on a regular basis as the starter at 157, albeit in a COVID shortened 2020-21 season. He went 10-3 over the course of the regular season and Big Ten Championships, earning him the No. 12 seed at the NCAA Tournament. Berge then upset fifth-seeded Kaleb Young of Iowa in the second round to reach the quarterfinals, but ultimately was forced to default out of the tournament after tearing his ACL in the quarterfinals against eventual NCAA finalist Jesse Dellavechia of Rider.

Just weeks later, he announced his intent to medically retire before popping up as a volunteer assistant at SDSU, where he helped recruit his younger brother Bennett, himself a highly touted prospect who will come aboard in 2021-22.

Berge said that he intends to return to the Jackrabbits program following the completion of his college career, but for now he figures to step into a 157-pound spot that has been a revolving door for the Nittany Lions thus far this season.

