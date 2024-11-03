Big Ten Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend

Check here throughout the weekend for all the latest recruiting news, notes and analysis in the Big Ten. MORE LIVE BLOGS: SEC | ACC

*Five-star QB Bryce Underwood has been in the news all week since Michigan has upped its efforts to flip him from LSU. The playoffs started this weekend in Michigan and Underwood put on a clinic showing why he’s among the top prospects in the nation.

*Nebraska has another chance to get bowl eligible for the first time in eight years when it plays UCLA today. The team released a weekly hype video centered around trusting the process.

*Rising 2026 defensive back JJ Dunnigan recently picked up his first SEC offer when Missouri came to the table this week. The Kansas native will be visiting Iowa on Saturday for its matchup with Wisconsin. But before that visit he showed why he’s becoming a hot commodity with college coaches. After the visit, he told Rivals what he thought about being offered by Iowa and gave his Impressions of the visit.

*Penn State coach James Franklin made an appearance on College GameDay Saturday morning ahead of the huge game against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are expected to host close to 100 recruits for the game.

*Penn State has started its game day off with a bang. Four-star 2026 safety Matt Sieg announced his commitment to the program. He’d been on campus at least 10 times during his recruitment so it was no surprise to see him make things official. Check out the analysis from our Penn State team site. And Sieg explained why he committed to our Ryan O'Bleness.

*I just got a text from 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. He did arrive for him visit to Miami. The elite tackle prospect added the trip to Miami this weekend and was looking forward to being around coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabel. Cantwell said that so far the visit has been solid.

*It’s been a rough go on the field and recruiting trail for Purdue this season. Their commitment list has been raided as of late. The team’s top-rated commit currently is four-star linebacker Grant Beerman. The Ohio native just told me that he’s currently at Illinois for a visit. I expect him to check out a few schools this season before making a final decision on where he’ll play his college football.

Michigan is hosting several four-star prospects out of the Southeast this week. That includes four-star DT Christian Ingram making an official visit. Ingram officially visited Kentucky last week and collected an offer from Lou Esposito last month when Michigan's DL coach was on the road in Georgia. Georgia and South Carolina are two more schools in the mix with the four-star DT making his first visit to the Big House this weekend. --Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst

Four-star WR Jacob Washington is set for his third visit back to Ann Arbor since declaring for the Wolverines in June. Schools have continued to chip away at the speedster from The Boot into his senior season at Marrero (La.) Shaw, including Missouri, so another visit to check out the Big House for a second game this fall looms large. --Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst

*2027 early five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster has made it to Lincoln for Nebraska’s game with UCLA today. There is a lot of talent on-hand to see if the Huskers can become bowl eligible. Feaster has offers from around the country but recently narrowed things down to a top-18 that included Nebraska.

*Another player that could be on commit watch for Penn State this weekend is Georgia defensive back Jalon Copeland. The high three-star is on campus this weekend and sources tell Rivals that the visit could result in a commitment sooner than later.

*Five-star QB Elijah Haven, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Rivals250 for 2027, in the Big House with his family making their first visit to Michigan. The Wolverines have not yet offered Haven, but that is expected to change in time. Haven has made game-day visits to Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU. The Tigers are the early front-runner with the elite in-state QB. ----Sam Spiegelman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst

*Iowa got some good news on Saturday when three-star running back, Nathan McNeil out of Tampa committed to the team. Hawkeye Beacon has full coverage of the commitment.

*Indiana defensive line commit Triston Abram has been a big flip target for several Big Ten schools. He once again tweeted out that he is locked in with the Hoosiers after the team won its ninth straight game.

*Ohio 2026 four-star inside linebacker Cam Thomas was one of several big-time recruits in Happy Valley to see Penn State take on Ohio State. Despite the close loss it was still an impactful visit. “The white out was definitely something to see,” Thomas said. “The coaches were super focused though and didn’t have much conversation with recruits.” Expect Thomas to release a top group of schools soon. We’ll see if the Nittany Lions make the cut.

*Caught up with rising 2026 offensive lineman Claude Mpouma. I asked him what stood out about the visit. “All the support that the football team received.” Mpouma said Nebraska’s campus was beautiful. He also got to speak with the staff. “I spoke to some of the coaches and our conversations were pretty good,” he said.

*Elite 2026 cornerback Jakob Weatherspoon was back at Penn State this weekend. The Ohio native found a lot to like in Happy Valley. “What stood out was the way they fought from start to finish,” Weatherspoon said. Also how the fans stayed engaged all the way through the end of the game.” This recruitment could come down between the two programs on the field Saturday so it’s a recruitment worth watching closely for both fan bases.