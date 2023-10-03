The first month of the 2023 college football season is over and after the first five weeks, it's clear that there are three teams that stand far above the rest in the Big Ten. Below, we take our best shot at ranking the Big Ten's 14 teams heading into October.

1. Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

Last week: 45-7 win over Nebraska

Next week: at Minnesota After sleepwalking through their first four games of the season, the Michigan Wolverines reminded everyone this past week that they can strong-arm anyone still. The Wolverines completely dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday en route to a 45-7 win over the Cornhuskers. The Wolverines defense is one of the best in the country and while not the offense isn't overly explosive just yet, they can still move the ball with ease thanks to a terrific offensive line and run game. They won't be tested until November 11 when they travel to Happy Valley.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

Last week: 41-13 win over Northwestern

Next week: OFF The Penn State Nittany Lions struggled in the first half against Northwestern offensively but flipped the switch in the second half as they blew out the Wildcats 41-13. Penn State's defense is elite and has an argument along with Michigan as one of the best in the country. Offensively, the Nittany Lions have been doing plenty despite a lack of explosion. Are the Nittany Lions just not showing their hands or is that something to worry about for Penn State fans?

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Last week: OFF

Next week: vs. Maryland Terrapins After defeating Notre Dame two weeks ago on a last-second touchdown, the Buckeyes were off this past weekend. The Buckeyes defense has looked very good this season in their second season under Jim Knowles. The offense, however, has left a lot to be desired. This week's matchup against a very good Maryland team is one to watch this week in the Big Ten, one where we could learn a lot about both teams.

4. Maryland Terrapins (5-0)

Last week: 44-17 win over Indiana

This week: vs Ohio State

Maryland is a team that if you haven't paid attention is off to a very strong team this season. On paper, the only games they should lose the remainder of the way are their matchups against Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan. That being said, don't be surprised if the Terrapins pull off an upset of one of those teams or at the very least give them strong games. The Terrapins offense has been very good this season with Taulia Tagovailoa in his senior season while the defense hasn't taken some much-needed steps forward. That defense will be tested this weekend against Ohio State.

5. Wisconsin Badgers (3-1)

Last week: OFF

This week: vs Rutgers There is a bit of a gap between Maryland and Wisconsin in our opinion but we still like the Badgers over most teams in the Big Ten. They're not a great team but they're a good team. They have a solid defense and have shown the ability to move the ball at a consistent rate. Their schedule is manageable the rest of the way, with their toughest matchups remaining being against Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State, and Minnesota.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1)

Last week: 26-16 win over Michigan State

Next week: vs. Purdue The injury bug continues to get to the Hawkeyes, who will now be without Cade McNamara the rest of the way. The Hawkeyes defense is very good there's no doubt about that but can backup quarterback Deacon Hill bring any life to the Hawkeyes offense? It doesn't seem overly likely. Games against Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Rutgers highlight the remainder of the schedule for the Hawkeyes.

7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1)

Last week: 52-3 win over Wagner

Next week: at Wisconsin Rutgers this past weekend bounced back from a loss against Michigan to dominate Wagner 52-3, something the Scarlet Knights haven’t always done in recent memory, which makes it notable. This Rutgers team has surely improved from years past, but it is hard to pinpoint just how improved they really are. The remainder of their schedule offers the opportunity to get to six wins this season, needing to win just two of their remaining five games. That being said, two of those games are against Ohio State and Penn State. Can they find two wins against Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa, and Maryland? We’re inclined to believe they could win at least two if not three of those games.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2)

Last week: 34-23 win over Louisiana

Next week: vs. Michigan After back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Northwestern, Minnesota got back into the win column with a win over the Lousiana Rajin' Cajuns. The Golden Gophers rushing attack remains formidable but with Darius Taylor out, it's certainly a bit less intimidating. The Gophers' defense has been porous the last three weeks especially against the pass while their passing offense is one of the worst in the conference. P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers will have a lot to fix this week if they hope to give the Michigan Wolverines a game on Saturday.

9. Purdue Boilermakers (2-3)

Last week: 44-19 win over Illinois

Next week: vs Iowa After a slow start to the season, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers had a very impressive win on Saturday over Illinois. Could it be the start of moving things in the right direction? A matchup against Iowa will help answer that question and despite matchups against Ohio State and Michigan, the rest of Purdue's schedule is one that you could see them picking up enough wins to get to bowl eligibility with matchups against Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Indiana remaining.

10. Michigan State Spartans (2-3)

Last week: 26-16 loss to Iowa

Next week: OFF Michigan State has now lost three straight games with losses after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium. The Spartans haven't shown any quit, but with everything that has happened in the last few weeks, it's clear that what was already going to be a tough season for Michigan State has become even tougher. There are very few reasons for optimism going forward this season. The Spartans schedule isn't easy the rest of the way especially with Rutgers appearing to be significantly improved. Games against Minnesota, Nebraska, and Indiana are potentially their best chances of picking up victories.

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3)

Last week: 45-7 loss to Michigan

Next week: at Illinois After back-to-back wins, Nebraska was thoroughly dominated by the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend. It's back to square one for the Cornhuskers. Their next four games are all winnable with matchups against Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, and Michigan State. We'll learn a lot about the Cornhuskers and where they are as a program over the next several weeks.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3)

Last week: 44-19 win over Illinois

Next week: vs Nebraska This is quite simply not a very good Illinois team. The offense has struggled mightily since the season opener, the defense has allowed 28 or more points in four of five games and the Illini just haven't been able to garner any positive momentum. After an 8-5 record a season ago, this has been a disappointing start for the Illini. They'll face off this Friday against Nebraska in a game where both teams need wins if they hope to get to bowl eligibility this season.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (2-3)

Last week: 44-19 loss to Purdue

Next week: vs Nebraska After struggling against FAU before pulling out a 23-17 win, the Illini got blown out on the road by Purdue last weekend 44-19. The Illini have taken massive steps backward from last fall when they went 8-5. There's still time to righten the ship but nothing of that they have shown this season leads you to believe that such a turnaround is in the cards.

14. Northwestern Wildcats (2-3)