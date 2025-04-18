Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 18, 2025
Blue & White Scouting: What is Penn State getting in 2026 DB Darrell Carey?
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Friday, Penn State received its 11th commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle when DeMatha Catholic (MD) standout Darrell Carey announced his decision to be a Nittany Lion.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Carey is the second DeMatha Catholic standout this cycle to commit to the Nittany Lions, joining three-star wide receiver Lavar Keys, who committed to the program last year. Additionally, Carey is now the fourth defensive back to commit to Minnesota this cycle, joining Matt Sieg, Julian Peterson, and David Davis.

Below, Happy Valley Insider provides a scouting report on Carey.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In