Blue & White Scouting: What is Penn State getting in 2026 DB Darrell Carey?

On Friday, Penn State received its 11th commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle when DeMatha Catholic (MD) standout Darrell Carey announced his decision to be a Nittany Lion.

Carey is the second DeMatha Catholic standout this cycle to commit to the Nittany Lions, joining three-star wide receiver Lavar Keys, who committed to the program last year. Additionally, Carey is now the fourth defensive back to commit to Minnesota this cycle, joining Matt Sieg, Julian Peterson, and David Davis.

Below, Happy Valley Insider provides a scouting report on Carey.