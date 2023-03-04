Former Penn State wrestling standout Bo Nickal, a three-time national champion for the Nittany Lions, will officially be making his UFC debut on Saturday night. Nickal who is 3-0 will be making his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett who is 13-8 all-time in his career. According to BetOnline, Nickal is an overwhelming favorite at -2000 and the Over/Under is leaning heavily towards under 1.5 rounds at -295.

Nickal has dominated early in his MMA career.

Nickal will be making his UFC debut after going 3-0 in his first three career MMA fights including 2-0 in Dana White' Contender Series, taking down Zachary Borrego and Donovan Beard by submission. He also knocked out John Noland in his MMA debut last June by knockout as part of Jorge Masvidal's iKon FC 3. Each of Nickal's first three bouts have been 62 seconds or left including making Donovan Beard submit in just 52 seconds last September. After making Beard submit, UFC president Dana White presented Nickal a UFC contract.

Picket coming off tough last two years...

Pickett will enter the middleweight bout with a 13-8 career MMA record. After winning 11 of his first 15 career fights, Pickett has lost four of his last six including two of his three fights to take place in 2022. His last fight came last September, when he was technically knockedout by Denis Tiuliulin in the second round at UFC 279. He also submitted to Kyle Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill in February of last year. That bout,however, took place in the Catchweight division.

