With that being said, let's take a look at what bowl game the top analysts see the Nittany Lions headed to this postseason.

Penn State Football is now 8-2 on the season after an tough 24-15 loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon inside of Beaver Stadium. However they do have six plus wins so that does mean that the team is still going bowling this year.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Peach Bowl - Tulane vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Same bowl projection from Brett McMurphy this week as he has Penn State taking on Tulane in the Peach Bowl, this would set up a rematch of the 1979 Liberty Bowl where the Nittany Lions won 9-6.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Ole Miss vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan has the same bowl game as last week, but has a new opponent as Ole Miss replaces Alabama in his latest projection.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Ole Miss vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Jerry Palm continues to have to the same bowl prediction, landing the Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl. However the opponent continues to change as this time Palm has Ole Miss facing off against Penn State for the first time ever.

College Football News: Fiesta Bowl - Washington vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Switching up from their previous predictions of the Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl, CFN now also has the Nittany Lions headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on a future Big Ten opponent in the Washington Huskies.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Fiesta Bowl - Oregon vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Same last week for Bonagura, this week he once again has the Nittany Lions headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on a future Big Ten opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The Nittany Lions and Ducks are expected to meet next season in Happy Valley once Oregon alongside USC, Washington, and UCLA join the Big Ten.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Arlington, Texas)

New prediction this week as he also has Penn State going to the Peach Bowl, but similar to some of the previous predictions he has them facing off against Alabama.

The two programs have met on the field on 15 different occasions with the most recent coming back in 2011 where the Crimson Tide won 27-11 in State College,