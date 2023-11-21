With that being said, let's take a look at what bowl game the top analysts see Penn State headed to this postseason.

Penn State Football is now 9-2 on the season after a 27-6 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon inside of Beaver Stadium. While they likely won't be heading to the College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions will likely be heading to a New Year's Six Bowl this postseason.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Peach Bowl - Tulane vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Same bowl projection from Brett McMurphy this week as he has Penn State taking on Tulane in the Peach Bowl, this would set up a rematch of the 1979 Liberty Bowl where the Nittany Lions won 9-6. Also it should be noted that he has PSU as a 12.5 point favorite in this one.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Missouri vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan has the same bowl game as last week, but has a new opponent as Missouri replaces Ole Miss in his latest projection. This would be the fourth ever meetup between the two programs on the gridiron with PSU leading the series 3-1 and also holding the most recent victory, defeating the Tigers 29-21 back in 1980.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Missouri vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Jerry Palm continues to have to the same bowl prediction, landing the Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl. However the opponent continues to change as this time Palm also switched in Missouri for Ole Miss in this week's projections.

College Football News: Fiesta Bowl - Washington vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Same prediction as last week for College Football News, setting up Penn State against a future Big Ten Conference mate in Washington. This would not only be the fourth matchup between the two programs, but also a rematch of the 2017 Fiesta Bowl where the Nittany Lions won 35-28. Also the two programs are also set to meet next November in Beaver Stadium,

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Fiesta Bowl - Oregon vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Same as last week for Bonagura, this week he once again has Penn State headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on a future Big Ten opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The two have met on the gridiron on four occasions with the Nittany Lions leading the series 3-1. The most recent game was in the 1995 Rose Bowl where Penn State would go on to win 38-20.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Fiesta Bowl - Washington vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

New prediction this week as he also has Penn State going to the Fiesta Bowl, rather than the Peach Bowl. Similar to CFN's prediction above, he also has Penn State facing off against Washington.