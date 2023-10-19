Happy Valley Insider

Now the Nittany Lions are sitting at 6-0 on the season and knocking on the door of the Top-5 in both the AP Poll and Coaches poll. With that being said, where do the bowl projections have the Nittany Lions heading this postseason?

Penn State Football is now 6-0 on the season after yet another dominating victory this past weekend, defeating UMass by a final score of 63-0 inside of Beaver Stadium.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Orange Bowl - North Carolina vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Miami, Florida)

Same bowl game, but a different opponent this week as McMurphy swapped in North Carolina as the potential opponent. This game would be the second time ever that the programs have met on the gridiron with the last one taking place in 1943, where the Tar Heels won 19-0.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan has the same matchup as last week, setting up a battle between Alabama and Penn State down in the Crimson Tide's territory.

There's some real history between the two very old programs, as they've faced off against one another on 15 different occasions with a Nick Saban led Alabama team defeating a Joe Paterno led Penn State team back in 2011 by a final score of 27-11 inside of Beaver Stadium.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Jerry Palm also predicted the same matchup as Athlon Sports, the same matchup he's had Penn State in for the past few weeks.

College Football News: Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

College Football News also is projecting the Nittany Lions to take on Alabama in the Peach Bowl on December 30th.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Fiesta Bowl - Oregon vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Same last week for Bonagura, this week he once again has the Nittany Lions headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on a future Big Ten opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The Nittany Lions and Ducks are expected to meet next season in Happy Valley once Oregon alongside USC, Washington, and UCLA join the Big Ten.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas vs. Penn State

(December 29th - Arlington, Texas)

Last, but not least Sclabach has same prediction as last week with the Longhorns dropping into the Cotton Bowl now where they would match up against the Nittany Lions. The two sides have met five times with the last meeting coming in 1997, a 38-15 win for the Nittany Lions.