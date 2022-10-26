Sitting at 6-1 on the season and at No. 13 in the country, here's where experts have the Nittany Lions going bowling this season.

Penn State bounced back last weekend from their first loss of the season to take down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17 in front of 109,000 fans at Beaver Stadium in their annual White Out. The Nittany Lions will now look to beat No. 2 Ohio State this upcoming weekend for the first time since their win over the Buckeyes in 2016.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Palm has been projecting Penn State to the Orange Bowl for a few weeks in a row now and continues to do so with the Nittany Lions taking on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs Ole Miss

Despite the win over Minnesota, McMurphy is keeping the Nittany Lions out of the Orange Bowl for now as he has Illinois currently slated to head to Miami. Instead, the Nittany Lions head for Orlando to take on Ole Miss.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Another vote for Penn State and Wake Forest to meet up in the Orange Bowl on December 30. Wake Forest is currently ranked No. 10 in the country with a 6-1 record on the season.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State / Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2) - Ole Miss vs Penn State

Schlabach has Penn State headed for the Orange Bowl to take on Wake Forest but Bonagura has the Nittany Lions headed to Orlando to take on Ole Miss.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - Syracuse vs Penn State

Bender still has the Nittany Lions headed to Miami but not to face Wake Forest instead the Syracuse Orange.