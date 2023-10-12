Happy Valley Insider

At 5-0, the Nittany Lions are now knocking on the door of the Top-5 in both the AP Poll and Coaches poll. With that being said, where do the bowl projections have the Nittany Lions heading this postseason?

The Penn State NIttany Lions are coming off their bye week and have a matchup with the 1-5 UMass Minutemen this weekend in Happy Valley. It will serve as a warm up game for the Nittany Lions ahead of their matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday in Columbus.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Orange Bowl - Louisville vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Miami, Florida)

McMurphy did have this matchup the last few weeks as Penn State vs Louisville, but that changed this week with him now having the Nittany Lions matchup against the Louisville Cardinals in the Orange Bowl. Action Network has the Nittany Lions in that potential matchup as a two touchdown favorite.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan use to have this as a Notre Dame vs Penn State matchup, but with the Fighting Irish suffering their second loss of the season last week to Louisville, Lassan now has the Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl against Alabama.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Jerry Palm continues to project Penn State to take on Alabama in the Peach Bowl. The Nittany Lions and Crimson Tide last met in Tuscaloosa in 2011.

College Football News: Orange Bowl - Louisville vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Miami, Florida)

Like the Action Network, College Football News is projecting the Nittany Lions to take on the Louisville Cardinals in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Fiesta Bowl - Oregon vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Bonagura this week has the Nittany Lions headed to the Fiesta Bowl to take on a future Big Ten opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The Nittany Lions and Ducks are expected to meet next season in Happy Valley once Oregon alongside USC, Washington, and UCLA join the Big Ten.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas vs. Penn State

(December 29th - Arlington, Texas)

Texas fell this past weekend to Oklahoma, which shook up the Big 12, the College Football Playoff picture, and more. With that, Sclabach has the Longhorns dropping into the Cotton Bowl now where they would match up against the Nittany Lions. The two sides have met five times with the last meeting coming in 1997, a 38-15 win for the Nittany Lions.