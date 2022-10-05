Now with that being said, where do the bowl projections have the Nittany Lions heading this postseason? Let's take a look...

With Penn State now sitting at 5-0 on the season after taking care of business against Northwestern this past weekend, the Nittany Lions are ready for a nice break this week as they enter the bye week.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - NC State vs Penn State

Palm continues to predict that Penn State will meet the ACC's NC State Wolfpack in the Orange Bowl. The Wolfpack are coming off a conference loss to rival Clemson. Like the Nittany Lions, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Wolfpack get to the Orange Bowl at around 10-2 but if they went 9-3 or 8-4, no one would be really shocked either.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - NC State vs Penn State

Lassan of Athlon Sports also predicts an NC State and Penn State matchup. The two programs haven't met since 1982 but Penn State has won 17 of 19 matchups all time.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach): Orange Bowl (Dec. 30) - Wake Forest vs Penn State

Another two votes for Penn State to the Orange Bowl but this time to face a different North Carolina-based program in Wake Forest. The Deamon Deacons are off to a 4-1 start this season with their only loss coming at the hands of Clemson. As long as Sam Hartman is healthy, the Demon Deacons are a dangerous team. The two programs have only met once, that coming in 1974, a 55-0 win for Penn State.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Rose Bowl (Jan.2) - Penn State vs USC

Brett McMurphy and Action Network continue to predict Penn State to return to the Rose Bowl this season to take on USC.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2) - Coastal Carolina vs Penn State

Richard Johnson continues to have Penn State headed to the Cotton Bowl but for the third straight week, features a new opponent. No, Coastal Carolina won't draw the eyes of a USC or even NC State or Wake Forest, but the Chanticleers are one of the country's hottest programs over the last few years.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Orange Bowl (Dec.30) - NC State vs Penn State

One last vote for Penn State and NC State in the Orange Bowl.