With that being said, let's take a look at what bowl game the top analysts see Penn State headed to this postseason.

Penn State Football is now 10-2 following the 42-0 regular season finale victory over Michigan State last Saturday afternoon inside of Ford Field. While they likely won't be heading to the College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions should be heading to a New Year's Six Bowl this postseason.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Peach Bowl - Tulane vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Same bowl projection from Brett McMurphy this week as he has Penn State taking on Tulane in the Peach Bowl, this would set up a rematch of the 1979 Liberty Bowl where the Nittany Lions won 9-6. Also it should be noted that he has PSU as a 12.5 point favorite in this one.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl - Missouri vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan has the same bowl game as last week, but has a new opponent as Missouri replaces Ole Miss in his latest projection. This would be the fourth ever meetup between the two programs on the gridiron with PSU leading the series 3-1 and also holding the most recent victory, defeating the Tigers 29-21 back in 1980.

CBS SPORTS (JERRY PALM): Peach Bowl - Missouri vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

Jerry Palm continues to have to the same bowl prediction, landing the Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl. However the opponent continues to change as this time Palm also switched in Missouri for Ole Miss in this week's projections.

College Football News: Peach Bowl - Alabama vs. Penn State

(December 30th - Atlanta, Georgia)

New bowl projection for College Football News, as they switch from the Fiesta to the Peach Bowl, setting up a matchup between two historic programs in Alabama versus Penn State. This would not only be the 16th matchup between the two programs, with the Tide leading the series 10-5.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Cotton Bowl - Texas vs. Penn State

(December 29th - Arlington, Texas)

New prediction from Bonagura this week, as he has Penn State heading to the Cotton Bowl versus the hometown team in Texas. The two have met on the gridiron on five occasions with the Nittany Lions leading the series 3-2. The most recent game was in the 1995 Rose Bowl where Penn State would go on to win 38-20.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Fiesta Bowl - Washington vs. Penn State

(January 1st - Glendale, Arizona)

Same prediction this week as he also has Penn State going to the Fiesta Bowl, facing off against a future Big Ten opponent in Washington. The two have met three time before on the gridiron with the Nittany Lions winning all three games.