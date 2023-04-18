As Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades continues to restructure a roster during his first month in Happy Valley, his system and reputation has enabled him to score three quick commitments. Rhoades has now landed two transfers from his previous gig at Virginia Commonwealth, where he employed a suffocating defense which routinely neutralized foes and held them under their scoring average. Rhoades will look to prolong the success he attained at VCU as Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern Jr. have chosen to follow him to Penn State.

Capitalizing on prior success and having two previous players follow to a new destination isn't as easy as it sounds. Not in today's unpredictable transfer landscape with NIL deals, sponsorships, agents, and enticing new options emerging as intriguing factors. The emphasis on transfers and the value of experienced, proven transfers is as high as it has ever been. It's no secret, loyalty is hard to come by these days. Rhoades has been able to defy the arduous challenges of the times in getting three significant impact guys to follow him to Penn State. Here is a breakdown of each....

Though he was more of a supplemental piece and a role player, Kern had several enticing performances. He scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting during an 80-61 victory over a Fordham team that was 21-6 at the time. A 6-foot-6 guard with a high motor and unique positional size, Kern was one of the best rebounding guards in the country during his career at Vashon HS in St. Louis. He plays at a pace that fits Rhodes' system, with defensive pressure and the ability to clamp down on guards with his bigger build. He's capable of being a primary ball handler and playing off the ball, though he is more of a hard attacker and mid range jump shooter who attempted only eight 3-pointers last season.