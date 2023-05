Penn State Football landed another solid player out of the transfer portal with former Old Dominion interior defensive lineman Alonzo Ford. Now that he has officially committed to the Nittany Lions how will he fit into the defensive rotation?

Ford is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound three tech who can play both interior spots. Playing over 415 snaps at the three tech and 49 snaps at nose tackle Ford brings much-needed positional versatility to Manny Diaz’s defense.