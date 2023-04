Standing at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Mitchell has a lanky frame with room to add weight. Regarded as one of the best players in the country, Mitchell has above average athleticism. He has uncanny recovery speed and acceleration that is usually only seen by special players who play at the position. He has solid feet and instincts which allow him to almost always be in a position to make plays on the football. His change of direction is special where he’s able to cover shorter, quicker, routes and able to chase drag routes across the field.