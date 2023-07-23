Penn State Football earns the commitment of four-star defensive lineman TA Cunningham out of Miami Central high school in Miami Florida. Now that Cunningham is a Nittany Lion what skillset is he going to bring to the table?

Cunningham brings first and foremost much size to the table. At 6’7 268 his frame is not only thick but long. When it's all said and done wouldn’t be surprised if he played a majority of his snaps on the interior and played at a weight that over 300 plus pounds