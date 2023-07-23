Breaking down the film of 2024 four-star defensive lineman TA Cunningham
EJ Daniels
•
Happy Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
Penn State Football earns the commitment of four-star defensive lineman TA Cunningham out of Miami Central high school in Miami Florida. Now that Cunningham is a Nittany Lion what skillset is he going to bring to the table?
Cunningham brings first and foremost much size to the table. At 6’7 268 his frame is not only thick but long. When it's all said and done wouldn’t be surprised if he played a majority of his snaps on the interior and played at a weight that over 300 plus pounds
This move allows Penn States' defensive line to be more multiple as so many defensive coordinators across college football have been chasing the ability to be multiple across the board in terms of personnel and scheme.
A player like Cunningham will bring a level of versatility to the defensive line where he can play on the interior in a 4-3 or the edge in a 3-4. One of the things that stick about his game is his ability to use his length to bat passes down. This is one of the fundamental traits of pass rushing and it doesn’t hurt to have a massive wingspan to take advantage of.
