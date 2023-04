Penn State Football added a big piece to their Class of 2025 as four-star running back Kiandrea Barker committed to the program earlier this week.

Barker is ranked as the No. 11 running back in the country and the No. 123 overall prospect for his recruiting class and should help continue the trend of top running backs in Penn State history for years to come.

Now with that being said, let's take a look at what he brings to the running back room.