Breaking down the game of 2025 Penn State Basketball commit Justin Houser
As a left handed 7-footer with a deft touch and productivity around the rim, Class of 2025 recruit Justin Houser has now committed to Penn State. Nittany Lions head coach Mike Rhoades tapped into h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news