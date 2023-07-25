Penn State earned the commitment of 2024 defensive lineman Liam Andrews from Dexter Southfield High School in Brooklime Mass. Now that Andrews is a part of the Nittany Lions what skillset can you expect from him?

Andrews is an aggressive lineman on both sides of the ball. However what he looks like as an edge rusher has caused much excitement.

I came away impressed with what he can do as an edge rusher. He’s a 6-foot-5, 265-pound rusher who's a versatile rusher. He can attack you by being disciplined and pushing the pocket or use a move and aggressively attack upfield.