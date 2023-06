Penn State continues to stockpile talented offensive lineman as they recently earned a commitment from three-star OT Deryc Plazz from Jacksonville, Florida. Now that Plazz is the sixth offensive line comment of the cycle, HVI takes a look at what he'll bring to the team.

When you watch Plazz on film there are many aspects of his games that you like and are encouraged about. First off, you can't help but notice his massive size. He’s a long 6’6 280-pounds with a frame to add a substantial amount of weight. In addition, he has a thick lower half and long arms that he uses well for pass protection.