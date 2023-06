Penn State Football recently earned the commitment of rising senior quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, a 3-star signal caller from Lewis Center, OH (Olentangy High School).

Grunkemeyer has been a quarterback that has been rapidly rising up recruiting boards and for a good reason. He recently put on a strong performance during the Elite 11 Regional in State College and earned an invite to partipcate in the Elite 11 Finals.

Here is a look at what Grunkemeyer will bring to the Nittany Lions in 2024 and beyond.