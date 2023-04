Penn State Football continues to add to their top ranked 2024 recruiting class, as Pennsylvania athlete Caleb Brewer committed to the program following the Blue-White game on Saturday.

The Wyomissing Area High School (Wyomissing, PA) product is a big, versatile, athletic player who should become a staple along either side of the line in the coming years.

Now that the three-star is committed to the Nittany Lions, let's take a look at the skillset he'll bring to the program.