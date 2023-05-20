Now we know his ranking out of high school and that he didn't play in year one with the Bulldogs, but what can Nittany Lions fans expect from him in State College?

Collins is a physical, 6-foot, 165-pound, corner that immediately adds depth to the cornerback room. This is a solid signing in the short term because although Collins didn’t play at Mississippi State last year, he provides game-changing levels of versatility.

He has a long frame which makes him look a lot bigger than he actually is and will make his positional outlook a mystery. When we last saw him play significant snaps he was primarily an outside corner who would beat you up at the line scrimmage and be physical through the entire route. However, he also played some safety, blitzed off the edge, and played in the box. This begs the question of how much Manny Diaz will play around with his ability to play multiple positions.