Mupoyi is an impressive-looking edge rusher with exceptional size and length standing at 6’6 227 lbs. Mupoyi brings many traits and skills to the table that the Nittany Lions defensive coaching staff have to be ecstatic to get the chance to mold.

Mupoyi’s versatility is immediately what stands out on tape. He lines up anywhere from 3 tech to a stand-up outside backer. In addition, is able to cause disruption as a pass rusher from all three alignments.