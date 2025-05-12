2026 Four-Star Virginia Wide Receiver Davion Brown Commits to Penn State

Penn State's top-5 ranked 2026 recruiting class added another blue chip prospect on Monday with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Davion Brown . The Richmond, Virginia, native chose the Nittany Lions over Duke, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Brown is the 17th commitment for Penn State's 2026 class. He joins Jahsiear Rogers and Lavar Keys as wide receivers in the class. The 6th-ranked prospect in Virginia this cycle, Brown joins linebacker Mathieu Lamah as a Virginian in the class.

The 6-foot-1 Brown was most recently on campus for a visit the weekend of the Blue White Game. This was Brown's first visit back to campus since taking in the regular season finale against Maryland back in November.

Brown's recruitment is one that felt as if it were shaping up to be a Penn State/Georgia battle, and that it may be a recruitment that could be decided by official visits. However, Marques Hagans and the rest of the staff were able to land Brown's commitment.

Before his commitment, Brown had official visits scheduled for Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Georgia, and Duke. While it remains to be seen if these official visits will still take place or not, odds are Penn State will be his only official visit now.