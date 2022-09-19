Supposed experts were worried about PSU wilding in the heat & humidity of the Deep South. But it was Auburn who melted. Their defense worn down from being thrust back on to the field time-and-time again after costly turnovers. The fact that State College is coming off the second-hottest summer in weather-annals history helped.

Turnovers played a vital part in the outcome. The Tigers lost the ball four times. Including a devastating interception on the final play of the opening quarter. Meanwhile, PSU played errorless ball. Sean Clifford was effective: 178 yds passing with a rushing TD. Penn State essentially ran the ball down their host’ throats: 245 to 119. Freshmen sensations Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen accounting for 176 yards of it. With four touchdowns.

PSU became the first B1G team to play and win at Jordan-Hare. The shockingly-lopsided 41-12 victory was punctuated by red-zone success for the Nittany Lions (1st four trips = four TDs) and red-zone futility for Auburn (1st three trips = 2 FGs + a turnover).

Southern hospitality is real. People all weekend were warm and friendly. Asking us if we were having a good time. Telling us how those who attended the White Out a year ago were still amazed. Even after that demoralizing loss, they wished us success the rest of the season, especially against Michigan and Ohio State.

Even Auburn fans knew that this was not a great Tiger team. Not even a good team. We got to see Bo Jackson at Heisman House. Even he had to be disappointed. Update: Purdue isn’t a very good team either. Dumped yesterday by Syracuse late/falling to 1-2. Ohio lost by a million to Iowa State.

This doesn’t diminish the fact that PSU is 3-0. With two key wins in hostile environments. Must avoid a letdown vs MAC also-ran CMU Saturday at noon. Lions will be favored by 30+. And firmly back in the Top 20. Northwestern after that. Coach Fitz is on the hot seat there. They are lousy. Losing at home to Duke and SIU.

So PSU should realistically be 5-0 heading into their bye week. And the showdown with Michigan. Wolverines are media darlings but who have they beaten? A collection of garbage in their three non-conference games. With Maryland and Rutgers looming. Not exactly Murderers Row. Before their bye.

We have seen these fast starts under James Franklin before. Only to fade like the Auburn sun did yesterday. Hopefully this year will be different.