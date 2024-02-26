Following the injury, Starocci had to be helped off the mat by head coach Cael Sanderson.

On Sunday, during Penn State wrestling's regular season finale against Edinboro, the Nittany Lions suffered an injury scare as Carter Starocci, the nation's top ranked wrestler for the 174 weight class appeared to suffer a knee injury.

Following the 55-0 win over Edinboro, Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson met with the media alongside Aaron Brooks and Bernie Truax.

While Sanderson would not talk specifics of Starocci's injury, the Nittany Lions' leader didn't appear to be too worried about the outlook for Starocci going forward.



"We're obviously thinking about Carter and getting him over to figure out what's going on, but we're optimistic," Sanderson said during his press conference. "Carters a tough kid, he's been through the national tournament with injuries before," he added, referring to Starocci who won a NCAA title in 2022 while suffering from a broken hand that would eventually require surgery.



"He's just going to go to work and get ready to roll," Sanderson also said when asked a follow up question regarding Starocci.

