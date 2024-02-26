Cael Sanderson "optimistic" about Carter Starocci's injury
On Sunday, during Penn State wrestling's regular season finale against Edinboro, the Nittany Lions suffered an injury scare as Carter Starocci, the nation's top ranked wrestler for the 174 weight class appeared to suffer a knee injury.
Following the injury, Starocci had to be helped off the mat by head coach Cael Sanderson.
Following the 55-0 win over Edinboro, Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson met with the media alongside Aaron Brooks and Bernie Truax.
While Sanderson would not talk specifics of Starocci's injury, the Nittany Lions' leader didn't appear to be too worried about the outlook for Starocci going forward.
"We're obviously thinking about Carter and getting him over to figure out what's going on, but we're optimistic," Sanderson said during his press conference. "Carters a tough kid, he's been through the national tournament with injuries before," he added, referring to Starocci who won a NCAA title in 2022 while suffering from a broken hand that would eventually require surgery.
"He's just going to go to work and get ready to roll," Sanderson also said when asked a follow up question regarding Starocci.
The good news for Penn State and Starocci is that there will be 14 days until the Nittany Lions return to the mat for the Big Ten championships in College Park.
"He's always been a quick healer," Sanderson noted.
Starocci whose 88-2 in his career will be looking for his fourth straight national championship this postseason, if he is available. The Erie, Pennsylvania native is 88-2 overall in his career as a Nittany Lion including 12-0 this season.
