NEW RANKING: 90

PREVIOUS RANKING: 80

The Penn State legacy saw a slight fall in the latest rankings update. So far this season Booth has been solid running up and down the court, but his movement is more about others leaping him than Booth actually falling as he did rise in the overall power forward rankings, now up to No. 15 overall.

Recently Booth had his highlights posted by BallIsLife on social media along with earning a McDonald's All-American nomination.

"The son of Penn State star turned Denver Nuggets GM Carey Booth, the newest Nittany Lion comes with good bloodlines, but he’s far more than just pedigree. Booth is all of 6-foot-9 and has become a much more skilled and versatile offensive option in the past year. He’s able to stretch the floor and his jumper is consistent enough to keep defenders honest. He’s a willing rebounder that will improve on that front as he bulks up and adds size. Booth's main battle will be with adding weight, which will help his game in innumerable ways. As things stand, however, he brings some decent defensive versatility because of his long frame, shot blocking and ability to move his feet on the perimeter and stay in front of smaller guards for short bursts when he gets caught in a switch. On the days where Booth has his jumper working from deep, he’s capable of scoring outbursts that feature him taking defenders off the bounce as well as pouring it in from distance." -- Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy