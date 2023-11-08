Advertisement
Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover full participants in practice Wednesday

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0. (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

A pair of key Penn State defenders are taking steps to get back onto the field this week, as defensive ends Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover were both full participants during Wednesday's practice. Head coach James Franklin said he was hopeful that both would be available for Saturday's matchup against Michigan earlier this week.

Robinson has missed the last two games after going down in the loss to Ohio State last month with an undisclosed injury. The future NFL Draft selection was coming off of his best showing of the season, a two sack performance against UMass the game prior to getting hurt.

After missing the first two games of the season for undisclosed reasons, Vanover had played in five straight before being held out of the Maryland win last week.

If both are able to get back on the field, the defensive end tandem could play a key role in the Nittany Lions' hopes of knocking off undefeated Michigan on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.

