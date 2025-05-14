Circa Releases Big Ten Conference Win Odds for 2025 Season

The Penn State 2025 Football season is just 108 days away, and as kickoff slowly continues to creep up on us, Circa Sports has released its over/under win totals for the upcoming season.
According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Penn State is tied for the second-highest over/under win total in the Big Ten at 10 wins. The Nittany Lions are only behind Ohio State and Oregon, with over/unders of 10.5 wins.
Behind Penn State are Indiana and Michigan, which are tied at 8.5 wins. Five schools, Washington, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and USC, are grouped together at a projected 7.5 wins.
Minnesota stands alone at 6.5 wins, while Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin are all projected to be on the bowl eligibility bubble this fall, with over/under win totals at 5.5 wins.
Rounding out the conference is Maryland (4.5), Northwestern (4), and Purdue (3).
Penn State is searching for its fourth straight 10+ win season
The Penn State Nittany Lions will be entering their 12th season under head coach in 2025. The Nittany Lions in 2024 saw themselves come up just one drive short of a College Football Playoff National Championship Game appearance, collecting a 13-3 record in the process.
It was the third straight 10+ win season for James Franklin's program, and sixth total. In 2025, the Nittany Lions will look to do something that has only been done one other time in program history: win 10+ games in four straight seasons.
The only other time that the program has won 10+ games in four straight seasons was 1971 through 1974 under head coach Joe Paterno. That was notably part of a seven-year stretch in which the Nittany Lions had six 10-win seasons.
The Nittany Lions will begin their 2025 schedule on August 30 when they host the Nevada Wolfpack at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium
