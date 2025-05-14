Circa Releases Big Ten Conference Win Odds for 2025 Season

The Penn State 2025 Football season is just 108 days away, and as kickoff slowly continues to creep up on us, Circa Sports has released its over/under win totals for the upcoming season.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Penn State is tied for the second-highest over/under win total in the Big Ten at 10 wins. The Nittany Lions are only behind Ohio State and Oregon, with over/unders of 10.5 wins.

Behind Penn State are Indiana and Michigan, which are tied at 8.5 wins. Five schools, Washington, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and USC, are grouped together at a projected 7.5 wins.

Minnesota stands alone at 6.5 wins, while Michigan State, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin are all projected to be on the bowl eligibility bubble this fall, with over/under win totals at 5.5 wins.

Rounding out the conference is Maryland (4.5), Northwestern (4), and Purdue (3).