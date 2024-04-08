This week, we will preview three things to watch on offense, defense, and special teams at Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Today, we will take a look at three things to watch on offense.

With the 2024 edition of Penn State's Blue White Game set to take place this Saturday spring practice is preparing to wrap up. Before it does, we will look at some things that fans should watch on Saturday.

No player will be more important to Penn State's offensive success and success as a team this fall than Drew Allar. After arriving in Happy Valley with a lot of fanfare and rightfully so, it is time for Allar to live up to his sky high potential.

Allar was not bad by any means in his first year as a starter, but he struggled on the road and played poorly when it mattered most against Ohio State and Michigan. New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will look to help Allar realize that untapped potential.

While it is difficult to take too much from quarterback play in spring games, it will still be the first time fans can watch Allar run the new offense. Also, seeing Allar take and connect on a few deep shots, something the offense sorely lacked last season, would be an encouraging sight.