WPIAL Today Offseason Spotlight: 2026 DB Marco Faieta
Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time.
With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!
Today, we take a look at 2026 defensive back Marco Faieta.
COMBINE NUMBERS....
Bench Max: 205 Lbs
Squat Max: 315 Lbs
40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds
PLAYER BREAKDOWN....
Marco Faieta is the #1 safety on the WPIAL Today class of 2026 Top 50 prospects list, he is also the #9 overall player in his class. He is the only freshman I know of that started in every single game in class 6A in 2022. He started in all 11 games for the Big Macs this past season. In his first ever varsity football game he was voted “Defensive MVP” by his coaches and teammates. Marco is one of the best tacklers in his entire class. He plays the strong safety position and loves to fly around and make big plays. He is a player who doesn’t miss many tackles in the open field. Marco runs a 4.6 forty-yard dash, which allows him to close in on the ball carrier extremely fast. He plays without hesitation and loves the freedom to make plays at the strong safety position. Marco had the fourth most tackles on his team this past season with 75 total as just a freshman. That kind of production in 6A from a freshman is extremely rare. Maybe because Marco isn’t your average freshman. When speaking with Marco, I was able to get better understanding on who he is as a player and also person. He is a highly intelligent young man that has incredible football IQ. He understands the game of football and is fully committed to become a high school football top prospect moving forward. Marco also plays lacrosse at an extremely high level. This kid is one of the most athletic players in the 2026 class, to be able to make 75 tackles as a freshman in Pennsylvania 6A football is not very common. This is not your average freshman football player, Marco is levels above the majority of players in his class. He is a young man who understands how to play the game at a very high level. I fully expect another big season on defense from Marco Faieta in 2023. This is definitely a player you want to be on the lookout for this year.
GETTING TO KNOW MARCO....
How old are you? 16
When did you start playing football? Kindergarten
Favorite Coach Ever? My dad
Favorite thing about football? I love how it’s a team sport and also the environment on Friday nights.
Dream College? Football: Pitt Lacrosse: Rutgers, Ohio State, and Utah
What NFL player would you say your game resembles the most? Brian Dawkins and Rod Woodson
Goals for 2023? Individual: 100 Tackles Team: Winning Season
Top 5 greatest NFL players of all-time? Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Jj Watt, Jerome Bettis and
Favorite NHL Team? Penguins
Favorite Music? Rap
2 favorite rappers? Lil Baby and Chief Keef
Favorite TV Show? Outer Banks
Favorite Drink? Gatorade
Favorite hobby outside of Football? Golf and video games.
Career Goals? Sales/Marketing
FINAL TAKE.....
Marco Faieta is a top 5 safety in the entire state of Pennsylvania’s 2026 class. I believe he is the best safety in entire PA 2026 class. He led all class 6A freshman in tackles in the entire state. If you know about 6A Pennsylvania football then you know it’s basically like playing small colleges. The athletes are bigger, faster and stronger than any other class. More times than not, as a freshman you have to wait your turn to get on the field even if you are game ready. There is usually at least two players on the depth chart in front of you. Even if you have just as much talent or even a little more, coaches usually start the more experienced upperclassman. The fact that Marco was able to secure a week 0 starting spot for Canon-McMillan should tell you everything you need to know. This is kid is an elite football prospect, who I feel is going to get an opportunity to play at the college level. Marco Faieta, remember the name everyone, this kid is the best safety in the entire WPIAL’s class of 2026 and I have no problem making that statement. I fully expect an even bigger season from Marco in 2023, as he has set a goal for himself to make 100 total tackles this season, which is a very realistic number for a player of his caliber.
--------------------------------------------------------------
