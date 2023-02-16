Now that we are in the offseason, this is a time where a lot of high school football prospects from around the country start to talk more with colleges as they see an uptick in their recruitments. Other may not be so luck as recruits tend to fly under the radar from time to time. With that being said, we here at Nittany Nation have decided to team up with WPIAL Today's Jonathan Magusiak as he will choose one high school football recruit to profile in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail! Today, we take a look at 2026 defensive back Marco Faieta.

COMBINE NUMBERS....

Bench Max: 205 Lbs Squat Max: 315 Lbs 40-yard dash: 4.6 seconds

PLAYER BREAKDOWN....

Marco Faieta is the #1 safety on the WPIAL Today class of 2026 Top 50 prospects list, he is also the #9 overall player in his class. He is the only freshman I know of that started in every single game in class 6A in 2022. He started in all 11 games for the Big Macs this past season. In his first ever varsity football game he was voted “Defensive MVP” by his coaches and teammates. Marco is one of the best tacklers in his entire class. He plays the strong safety position and loves to fly around and make big plays. He is a player who doesn’t miss many tackles in the open field. Marco runs a 4.6 forty-yard dash, which allows him to close in on the ball carrier extremely fast. He plays without hesitation and loves the freedom to make plays at the strong safety position. Marco had the fourth most tackles on his team this past season with 75 total as just a freshman. That kind of production in 6A from a freshman is extremely rare. Maybe because Marco isn’t your average freshman. When speaking with Marco, I was able to get better understanding on who he is as a player and also person. He is a highly intelligent young man that has incredible football IQ. He understands the game of football and is fully committed to become a high school football top prospect moving forward. Marco also plays lacrosse at an extremely high level. This kid is one of the most athletic players in the 2026 class, to be able to make 75 tackles as a freshman in Pennsylvania 6A football is not very common. This is not your average freshman football player, Marco is levels above the majority of players in his class. He is a young man who understands how to play the game at a very high level. I fully expect another big season on defense from Marco Faieta in 2023. This is definitely a player you want to be on the lookout for this year.

GETTING TO KNOW MARCO....

How old are you? 16 When did you start playing football? Kindergarten Favorite Coach Ever? My dad Favorite thing about football? I love how it’s a team sport and also the environment on Friday nights. Dream College? Football: Pitt Lacrosse: Rutgers, Ohio State, and Utah What NFL player would you say your game resembles the most? Brian Dawkins and Rod Woodson Goals for 2023? Individual: 100 Tackles Team: Winning Season Top 5 greatest NFL players of all-time? Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Jj Watt, Jerome Bettis and Favorite NHL Team? Penguins Favorite Music? Rap 2 favorite rappers? Lil Baby and Chief Keef Favorite TV Show? Outer Banks Favorite Drink? Gatorade Favorite hobby outside of Football? Golf and video games. Career Goals? Sales/Marketing

FINAL TAKE.....