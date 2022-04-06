COACHSPEAK: Kevin MacDonald talks 2023 commit Andrew Rappleyea

Andrew Rappleyea is a name the Penn State staff and fans have felt good about for some time, even dating back to the fall when the Milton Academy (Mass.) tight end visited and received his offer from the Nittany Lion staff.

Then Penn State's 2023 class got rolling and it felt inevitable that Rappleyea would be one of the next to pop, and then he wasn't. Ultimately choosing to commit to Michigan in early January.

That didn't necessarily mean things were over between Rappleyea and Penn State though, both still kept the lines of communication open which ultimately led to a March visit back to State College. As Rappleyea ended up putting it, "his heart is at Penn State" and thus Penn State and Rappleyea came together like many had always thought they would.

The decommit, commit process is never easy for a young man, but in the end you have to trust your gut and in this case your heart. To learn more about the type of person and player Andrew Rappleyea is, Nittany Nation caught up with long time Milton Academy head football coach, Kevin MacDonald.