Penn State recently landed one of Connecticut's top prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle as defensive end Joseph Mupoyi made his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions following an official visit to campus.

Not too long after the commitment, Nittany Nation spoke with Mupoyi's head coach up at St. Thomas More's Ernest Anderson, who broke down what Penn State is getting in the edge rusher both on the field, off the field and why State College is the best fit for him.