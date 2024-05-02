If Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci 's recent tweets are accurate, the Nittany Lions could in fact be doing so in November.

The star Nittany Lion who recently announced his return for another season in Happy Valley may have let the Nittany Lions' plans slip on X on Thursday morning, tweeting "now let's sell out the Beaver Stadium in November."

As of now, Penn State's wrestling schedule for the 2024-25 season has not been released.



Potential dates that would make sense include November 3, 9, and 30 would all also make sense if the Nittany Lions' administration would want to go with an action packed weekend of Penn State athletics.

Theoretically they could run a Penn State men's basketball game on a Friday evening, Penn State football on a Saturday, and cap it off with 80,000 fans filling Beaver Stadium on a Sunday for a Penn State wrestling dual against a major opponent, or potentially hosting some sort of multi-program dual, perhaps a 'Beaver Stadium Classic'



It would allow for a smorgasbord of Penn State alumni and fans, not to mention fans of the visiting programs to flock to Happy Valley. Spending money in droves and as a result, sending the local economy into overdrive.



As of now, a potential Beaver Stadium dual will strictly be speculation but it surely is an exciting proposition to ponder upon for the next few weeks and months.

