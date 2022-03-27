Dalton Perry commits to Penn State

Central Mountain's (Pa.) Dalton Perry is one of the best freshman wrestlers in the country. He's also now a future Nittany Lion as Penn State continues its outstanding month of March.

Perry, who trains at David Taylor's M2 Training Center and recently claimed a state championship at 126 pounds, announced Sunday night that he was committed to Penn State.

It will take a while before Nittany Lions' fans can see him in blue and white, however, as Perry won't graduate high school until 2025.

Perry follows in the footsteps of a number of Central Mountain wrestlers who have made the move a half an hour or so to wrestle for Cael Sanderson and co., most notably twins Dylan and Andrew Alton, who were also two of the top recruits in the country.

Perry's location relative to the university and his M2 ties made him a prime candidate to continue his career in Rec Hall, though a commitment this early in the process is surprising to some.

After taking fourth at Cadet World Team Trials a year ago, Perry will again try to make the national team at the US Open in Las Vegas at the end of April, which will also serve as the trials for the Cadet team.