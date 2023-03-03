Deja Vu with the Big Ten tournament
Penn State faces Ohio State in Columbus for the second straight season for the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Last spring, the Nittany Lions became the first team to win a road series in the first round of the tournament since the three-week-format playoff format began in 2017-2018.
“It’s not the experiences that we had last year that should be giving us confidence, it’s the experiences we’ve had all along this year.” coach Guy Gadowsky said.
This season the Nittany Lions remained in the Top 10 in the USHO polls for the entire season for the first time in program history, going 20-13-1 overall and 10-13-1 in the conference. Facing the Buckeyes, they are 2-2.
Each team has won one game and lost one game at home, the Nittany Lions have won the first game of both series against the Buckeyes, which has been a season-long pattern of not being able to win the second game.
The Nittany Lions' leading point scorers, Kevin Wall and Ture Linden have 27 points, with Wall having 14 goals and 13 assists and Linden having ten goals and 17 assists.
In the two most recent series, the line consisting of Linden, Ashton Calder, and Danny Dzhaniyev has been on fire. Facing Wisconsin, Linden had two goals and one assist and Dzhaniyev collected a goal and an assist and Calder had two assists. Facing Minnesota, Calder had a goal, Linden had a goal and an assist and Dzhaniyev had a goal. The line accounts for 55 percent of the teams goals and 41 percent of the points in the two series.
The Buckeyes' leading goal scorer Davis Burnside has 13 goals, but their leading point scorer, Stephen Halliday, has eight goals and 26 points for 34 overall points and their second point scorer, Jake Wise, has 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points.
When facing each other, Penn States’ Wall scored three goals and three assists, and Jimmy Dowd has two goals and two assists. For the Buckeyes, Cole McWard has scored two goals and three assists, Tate Singleton has scored three goals and one assist, and Stephen Halliday has had four assists.
In the recent series, the Nittany Lions have struggled to capitalize on the powerplay, against the Buckeyes, they are 1/16, and on the season, it is 18/116. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, have gone 1/9 facing the Lions and are 31/140 on the season.
“Everyone buys in on it; we block a lot of pucks. The biggest thing is once we block the shot, we get the puck out of the zone. And we’re really good at letting the other team get back into the zone. We’re good at our own blue line at making them duck behind us, and we can clear it or force them to go outside.” Dylan Gratton said.
The Nittany Lions' penalty kill is 8/9 against the Buckeyes, with Wall getting a shorthanded goal as well. On the season, the penalty kill is 73 for 95 with two goals. The Buckeyes' penalty kill is 15/16 against the Lions and is 126/141 on the season.