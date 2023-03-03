



Penn State faces Ohio State in Columbus for the second straight season for the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Last spring, the Nittany Lions became the first team to win a road series in the first round of the tournament since the three-week-format playoff format began in 2017-2018.

“It’s not the experiences that we had last year that should be giving us confidence, it’s the experiences we’ve had all along this year.” coach Guy Gadowsky said.

This season the Nittany Lions remained in the Top 10 in the USHO polls for the entire season for the first time in program history, going 20-13-1 overall and 10-13-1 in the conference. Facing the Buckeyes, they are 2-2.

Each team has won one game and lost one game at home, the Nittany Lions have won the first game of both series against the Buckeyes, which has been a season-long pattern of not being able to win the second game.

The Nittany Lions' leading point scorers, Kevin Wall and Ture Linden have 27 points, with Wall having 14 goals and 13 assists and Linden having ten goals and 17 assists.

In the two most recent series, the line consisting of Linden, Ashton Calder, and Danny Dzhaniyev has been on fire. Facing Wisconsin, Linden had two goals and one assist and Dzhaniyev collected a goal and an assist and Calder had two assists. Facing Minnesota, Calder had a goal, Linden had a goal and an assist and Dzhaniyev had a goal. The line accounts for 55 percent of the teams goals and 41 percent of the points in the two series.







