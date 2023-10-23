Penn State Football is coming off their first setback of the 2023 season on Saturday and with that, the Nittany Lions have fallen in ESPN's FPI. That being said, the Nittany Lions despite the loss to Ohio State has stayed put in the FPI at No. 3 in the country.

The only schools ahead of the Nittany Lions? The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. ESPN's FPI ranks Penn State's strength of resume as the 14th best in the country while ranking the program's overall efficiency as the fourth best in the country including the top defensive efficiency in the country. But what about the Penn State offense? It ranks No. 26 in the country, 14 spots behind Ohio State at No. 14 and 24 spots behind Michigan who has the No. 2 offensive efficiency in the country.

The top three defensive efficiencies? You guessed, right behind Penn State is Michigan and Ohio State.