Centre Daily Times Jon Sauber was first to report the news on Monday night, that Scott Jr. is headed back to the NFL, where he spent several seasons previously as an assistant with the New York Jets.

Penn State Football will have to replace another assistant coach as the Detroit Lions are set to hire defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

Scott has been on staff with head coach James Franklin since the 2020 season following a couple of seasons working down in the SEC with South Carolina (2019) and Arkansas (2017-18).

Now the move to Detroit makes sense because from a career standpoint as Scott now gets a chance to coach his position group at the highest level of the game in the National Football League.

This past season, Scott helped to produce a top tier pass rush attack led by Chop Robinson, who finished with 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and he finished with the highest pass rush PFF grade of every edge rusher in college football. He also got solid play from defensive ends Adisa Issac and Dani Dennis-Sutton who combined for another seven sacks. Not to mention one of his defensive linemen, tackle PJ Mustipher will be participating in the 2023 NFL Combine later this week.

It is unknown as of right now how Penn State will replace him just yet, but the overwhelming favorite will likely be former Nittany Lions defensive lineman and current Offensive/Defensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator Deion Barnes.

