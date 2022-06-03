Devin Royal's stock continues to rise as he heads into senior year

Devin Royal has been one of the most consistent scorers in the EYBL circuit, and he averaged over 20 points per contest again this past weekend in Louisville for All-Ohio Red. As he continues his strong play on the court, colleges are in hot pursuit of the stock rising senior-to-be. While in Louisville, Royal spoke with Rivals about the latest in his developing recruitment. He discussed five schools, but indicated there are others that could get involved. ***** MORE: Q&A with five-star Robert Dillingham 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Penn State: “I like their coaching staff, it’s a great coaching staff. I have a great relationship with them. Their fans are crazy. The whole coaching staff is recruiting me, I talk to everybody.” Ohio State: “They’re a great program with great coaches. I like it there. (Jake) Diebler is my main recruiter.” Marquette: “It’s great there, too. Great campus and a great coach. I took my official there. (Assistant coach DeAndre) Haynes and Shaka (Smart) are both on me.” Michigan State: “(Doug) Wojcik is my recruiter, but I talk to (Tom) Izzo all of the time. I’m taking an official (visit) there soon. It’s a great school and a great program.” Xavier: “New head coach (Sean Miller). I’ve been talking to him a little bit. He’s a great coach. They’ve been recruiting me hard.” Future plans: “I’ll probably make a top five or whatever after Peach Jam and commit before my senior season. I’m visiting Michigan State on Father’s Day weekend and I have Ohio State coming after that.”

