The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 33-24 on Saturday afternoon, bouncing back from their first loss of the season to Ohio State in Week 9. Now sitting at 7-1 on the season, the Nittany Lions will take on Big Ten East rival Maryland on Saturday before preparing for a season-defining matchup against Michigan on November 11. With that, how does ESPN's FPI view the remainder of the Nittany Lions' schedule playing out? Happy Valley Insider takes a look below.

With Penn State coming off the loss, here's how ESPN's FPI projects the rest of Penn State's schedule.

PENN STATE GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK PROJ. RECORD Nov. 4 @ Maryland 83.0% 0.0% 8-1 (5-1) Nov. 11th vs. Michigan 45.7% -4.3% 8-2 (6-2)* Nov. 18th vs. Rutgers 92.3% -2.0% 9-2 (7-2) Nov. 25th @ Michigan State 94.5% +0.5% 10-2 (8-2)

WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?