In what has become a near-annual tradition, Penn State and Ohio State on Saturday provided one of the better games of the college football season at Beaver Stadium. But also becoming much of an annual tradition, late-game miscues ultimately doomed Penn State in a 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes. The final score not being indicative of how close the game was for the first 52 minutes of action. The final eight minutes, however, for the Nittany Lions can only be deemed a collapse.

Ohio State would open up the scoring on Saturday with a field goal on their first drive of the game, it was an indication of what we were to see for most of the game. Penn State's secondary playing overall quality coverage but the Nittany Lions pass rush ultimately not being able to get home, giving Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and his wide receiver room too much time to make plays. Stroud for the game ultimately finished 26-for-33 for 354 yards and one touchdown. The Buckeyes on that first drive moved the ball 55 yards on nine plays being headlined by former five-star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr hauling in a 37-yard reception beating Kalen King. It was the first of 10 receptions for the son of the NFL Hall of Famer, he totaled 185 yards in the game over 12 targets. The Nittany Lions, however, would recover well from Harrison's big gain, keeping the Buckeyes to just a field goal on the drive, a 38-yarder off the foot of Noah Ruggles.

The Nittany Lions offense appeared to be poised to answer the call of Ohio State's opening drive score. The drive would start hot, picking up two first downs in their first three plays, however, the Buckeyes' defense would come up big early, Buckeyes star defensive lineman J.T Tuimoloau had his first of many big plays on Saturday, batting da Sean Clifford pass at the line of scrimmage, allowing former top Penn State target Zach Harrison to come up with the interception. It would be the first of four turnovers from the sixth-year senior, something that ultimately played a major part in Penn State's loss on Saturday. The Nittany Lions defense who've responded well to quick changes of possession responded once again, forcing a three-and-out. Ruggles would miss a 53-yarder attempt, giving the Nittany Lions some momentum right back. The Nittany Lions' second drive would have the same result as the first, this time, however, the turnover was squarely on the shoulders of Sean Clifford. Despite having multiple open men, the sixth-year quarterback stared down running back Kaytron Allen, and J.T Tuimoloau read Clifford's eyes perfectly, resulting in another interception. The Nittany Lions' defense this time would not be able to bail out Clifford's miscue as three plays later running back Miyan Williams punched it for a touchdown from four yards out. In danger of facing a three-score deficit within the first 20 minutes of the game, Penn State's defense would have its best drive yet. The Nittany Lions would force a three-and-out on the Buckeyes' fourth drive, on 3rd and short, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard would get a tremendous jump on the play, blowing up Ohio State's offensive line and getting to running back Treyveon Henderson for a loss. The big tackle for a loss breathed life into a Beaver Stadium crowd that had gone a tad silent after the slow offensive start. The Nittany Lions offense would finally find life on their first drive of the second quarter despite a big first down being called back due to an unsportsmanlike penalty on Brenton Strange. With a 3rd and 5 on their own 42-yard line, Sean Clifford would throw a dart to an open Parker Washington who would then evade two would-be tacklers en route to a 58-yard touchdown to cut Ohio State's lead to 10-7. Washington would go on to have a career day with 11 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown. After forcing a second straight three-and-out, the offensive success would carry over to their next drive. Early on it appeared the Nittany Lions could be headed to a three-and-out of their own but an outstanding diving catch by Parker Washington kept the drive alive. One player later, Sean Clifford appeared to be ready to take off for some valuable yardage but had tremendous awareness in seeing a wide-open Brenton Strange and getting rid of the ball before crossing the line of scrimmage. Clifford would then connect with KeAndre Lambert-Smtih for a 23-yard touchdown to give Penn State a 14-10 lead. Ohio State in response to the Nittany Lions' second straight touchdown would come out looking for a quick touchdown. After a kickoff out of bounds, started the Buckeyes at their own 35-yard line, CJ Stroud went straight for former Southern Columbia standout and five-star receiver Julian Fleming, while the pass fell incomplete, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr would be called for pass interference on the play, resulting in a first down for the Buckeyes. Fleming would pick up another big first down just two players later to move Ohio State to the Nittany Lions' 32-yard line. After allowing Treyveon Henderson to pick up nine yards on 1st and 10 from the 32, the Nittany Lions defense stood tall as they have many times in or near the red zone this season, knocking the Buckeyes back five yards over the next three plays. Noah Ruggels would hit his second field goal of the day, this time a 37-yarder to cut the Nittany Lions' lead to 14-13. After failing to extend their lead on their final drive of the first half, Penn State's defense looked to get one big final stop before halftime to head into the locker rooms with the lead. The drive did not start great for the Nittany Lions as the Buckeyes quickly crossed midfield and eventually would work the ball down to the Nittany Lions' eight-yard line. With six seconds left on the clock, the Buckeyes possibly being a little greedy went for it on 2nd & 8 trying to take one last shot at the endzone. It was a play that backfired for the Buckeyes as Johnny Dixon would come unblocked off the edge, sacking CJ Stroud and forcing a fumble. With that, Penn State would head into halftime up 14-13. Coming out of halftime, Penn State looked to take advantage of Ohio State's missed opportunity to end the first half. The second half would almost start disastrous for James Franklin's program as Daequan Hardy would fumble his kickoff return before recovering his own fumble at the 25-yard line. In what was the first of aggressive play calling to start the half, the Nittany Lions decided to go for it on fourth and short inside their own territory. Sean Clifford calling his own number picked up the first down but only after a measurement. Using the momentum from the fourth down conversion, the Nittany Lions drove all the way to Ohio State's 19-yard line with a 4th and 2 opportunity. While James Franklin could've chosen to kick the field goal, potentially taking a 17-13 lead, he instead chose to go for it on fourth down. The ensuing Nick Singleton run on the right side would be stuffed by Ohio State's defensive line, forcing a turnover on downs. Whether or not going for it on fourth down was the right decision or not, the Nittany Lions' decision to run a similar play to what they ran in the first half on a third and short also using the T-Formation was a questionable decision. Ohio State had sniffed the play out quickly and it never had a chance to develop into a positive gain for Penn State.

Ohio State finally got back on the board in the final seconds of the third as Noah Ruggles third field goal of the day, a 40-yard attempt put the Buckeyes up 16-14 in the final seconds of the third quarter. The next series for Penn State could probably use its own game story. It was a sequence of plays that I'm not even sure I can still fully grasp. Penn State on fourth short with a chance to take a lead on a field goal opted to attempt a 29-yarder with Jake Pinegar. The first attempt at a field goal would result in a false start, and Pinegar would end up missing the then practice attempt. After the false start, it was a 35-yarder for Pinegar but this time an Ohio State penalty once again made it fourth and shot. James Franklin and his staff this time opted to go for it on fourth and short and ultimately would convert it on a slant route by Tyler Warren. Clifford would then find Mitchell Tinsley near the goalline with a strong pass. While Tinsley would make the catch, he would fumble the ball at the goal line before Brenton Strange wound up with the recovery. After a failed sneak from Sean Clifford, Kaytron Allen found an opening to put the Nittany Lions back up 21-16. That score came 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. All that was separating Penn State from an upset of the nation's No.2 ranked team was nine minutes and twenty-six seconds. However, just 35 seconds later, that lead would be gone and for good. On three plays, the Buckeyes quickly moved down the field before Treyveon Henderson found an open hole and went 41-yards to give Ohio State a 23-21 lead. From there, it kept snowballing for the Nittany Lions. Sean Clifford would be stripped sack just two plays into the Nittany Lions' next drive, and the Buckeyes on their next play saw CJ Stroud connect with Cade Stover to make it a 30-21 game. Penn State was able to gather some momentum and get back on the board with a Jake Pinegar field goal to cut the lead down to six. But another long but rather quick Ohio State drive going 75 yards on seven players before Henderson scored his second touchdown of the day effectively putting the game away. Following the Buckeyes' third touchdown in just six minutes, Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau would make once again another game-changing play. This time, the defensive lineman intercepted a Sean Clifford pass at the line of scrimmage and returned it for a pick-six. Tuimoloau simply took the game over from the beginning. He ultimately had two interceptions including the pick-six, a forced fumble, two sacks, and three tackles for a loss. Just a truly dominating performance. The pick-six would make it a 28-point fourth quarter for the Buckeyes. All 28 points in just nine minutes of action and extended the Buckeyes' lead to 44-24. Penn State would ultimately get a consolation touchdown on a five-yard reception from Kaytron Allen to give the game its final score of 44-31.